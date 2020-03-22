American National Tests Positive for COVID-19 in US After Leaving Belize Last Week

The Ministry of Health informed late Saturday night that the US has notified them that an American national who was in Belize one week ago has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the US.

The Belize Press Office issued a press release on this latest development in which it stated that the Ministry is tracing all persons who were in close contact with the American. All of those found so far do not have any symptoms of the virus but have all been placed in isolation for 14 days. The Ministry says it continues its mapping exercise with potential contacts.

“This case highlights the importance of adhering to the public health measures implemented by the Ministry and the Government of Belize,” the Press Office stated. “More importantly, it reiterates the critical importance of self-isolation. Therefore, any national or foreigner arriving in Belize has to be viewed as a potential case. ALL such persons, without exception, are therefore required to go into a 14-day self-isolation upon arrival,” it continued.

People who have been in countries where there is ongoing transmission within the last 14 days, and are having any flu-like symptoms, are urged to call 0-800-MOH-CARE. You should also call this number if you know of anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in Belize.

The public can stay informed and updated on the developments of the COVID-19 situation through the Ministry’s Facebook page as well as that of the Office of the Director of Health Services, and the Government Press Office. Updates can also be viewed at www.pressoffice.gov.bz and queries can be emailed to info@covid19.bz.

