Market Day Activities Significantly Reduced

Saturday March 21st. –

The buying frenzy that normally occurs on Saturday mornings at the Michael Finnegan (formerly the Queen’s Square Market) came to almost a screeching halt today. Notably, there were no vendors who ordinarily line the two sides of West Collet Canal selling their products. In fact, pedestrian traffic was so light that there was no need to close the street to vehicular traffic.

The absence of the vendors was a planned measure by the Belize City Council, in adhering to the Ministry of Health’s advisory to prevent and avoid mass crowd scenarios that the market scene normally produces.

Residents are still able to access the market compound, however, as the regular stalls are open for business. We did observe some of the individual businesses also enforcing their own limit to the amount of customers they entertain at a given time. The buying public inside the market, we also observed today, was not as robust as Saturday morning market activity is known to draw.

