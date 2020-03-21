Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Job Terminations Must Be Reported Beforehand, Says Labour Ministry

March 21
16:02 2020
Saturday, March 21st. –

The Ministry of Labour issued the following advisory yesterday evening to all employers and employees in respect to job terminations in light of COVID-19:

“The Ministry of Labour informs all employers, employees and the public that ALL EMPLOYERS are required by the Substantive Laws of Belize (Revised Edition 2011) to inform them prior to terminating the employment of any worker.

The Office of the Labour Commissioner is available to address employment concerns and queries that may result because of the current and unprecedented circumstances facing Belize in relation to COVID-19. It is very important that there be full legal compliance for the benefit of all, especially during this time. Therefore, employers are encouraged to contact the Office of the Labour Commissioner via any of the following:

Ministry of Labour, Local Government and Rural Development

Belmopan Headquarters

Cor. #29 Raccoon Ave. & #6129 Brown St.

Phone: (501)802-2663/2297

Labour Commissioner e-mail:labour.comm@labour.gov.bz

The Ministry of Labour encourages everyone to stand united and work in partnership to simultaneously reduce health risks, protect labour and promote good industrial relations.”

