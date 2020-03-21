India Executes 4 For Rape Of Young Woman

Yesterday, March 20 the government of India executed four men who gang-raped a young woman, a 23 year old physiotherapist. The young woman and her boyfriend boarded a bus after a movie and were heading home. The men, who worked on the bus as driver and his assistants, locked the doors of the bus as soon as the two passengers got in. They beat up the boyfriend and gang-raped the young woman, while the bus was cruising the streets of the city. The rape victim died three weeks later.

The case has taken 8 years to go through the legal process which included several appeals. Yesterday at 5:30 in the morning, just hours after the last appeal was dismissed, the rapists were led into an execution chamber, and all four were hanged by the neck until they were dead.

It was a reversal of Indian policy, which had stopped all executions in

2015.

Belize has also ended all executions for capital offenses. But as the Indian case has shown, capital punishment can be re-introduced for horrific crimes such as the shooting and killing of 5 year old Kia Herbert and her brave Mom, 27 year old Francis Herbert while they slept in their home in Belize City last Tuesday night, March 17, 2020.

