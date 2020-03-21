Editorial: March 22nd. 2020

This week the Hon. John Saldivar posted on Facebook a statement in which he says that he would be willing to endorse the Hon. Omar Figueroa for Party Leader at the up-coming UDP leadership convention, but he would compete for the position if his rival, the Hon. Patrick Faber competed.

These good intentions need to be transformed into good works!

If Mr. Saldivar really wants to help, he would withdraw from the race and endorse Dr. Figueroa, because his presence on the ticket can only hinder, and will not help the emergence of Omar Figueroa, Ph.D (Biology) as the new Leader of the UDP.

If Mr. Saldivar reallly wants to help his party to recover from the scandal which he has helped to bring about, he would endorse Dr. Figueroa and throw his weight behind him. With such a selfless move he will be helping to unify the party and provide it with the fresh and vigorous leadership which it needs. Who knows, maybe the voters will forgive Mr. Saldivar his transgressions and offer him a second chance somewhere down the road. Dr. Figueroa has not been actively seeking to become Party Leader, but he has been emerging as a consensus choice.

Why not? He has shown by example that he is a good and conscientious Minister. He is a devoted family man with exemplary christian values. He is not afraid of tackling difficult problems, as we have seen by his tough approach to environmental pollution. He also has an appetite for hard work, and he has what few others have demonstrated, a willingness to work for consensus in matters of national policy. His constituency of Cayo North has provided him with strong and enthusiastic support, and we believe that all of Cayo will rally round him and root for him to become the next UDP Party Leader.

If Minister Patrick Faber wants to throw his hat into the ring, let him do so. There is nothing quite so persuasive as voter rejection. Maybe this is what is needed to persuade Mr. Faber that his time has not yet come.

**********