US biochemists have created a 3-D atomic scale map of key portions of the corona virus, opening up prospects for an effective vaccine.

The invading virus delivers a genetic code which changes the way body cells behave. The sabotaging genetic code causes mutations which expand and block the pathways that send oxygen into your lungs. The lungs become congested, and in severe cases you will need a respirator to help you to breathe.

When a person recovers from a Corona virus infection that person will have naturally occurring antibodies which researchers say can be used to fight infection in others.

There are a few characteristics which make COVID 19 different and more virulent than other viruses. For one thing, it is a more muscular virus which prefers to spend its time on the ground and on the surface of anything it can land on, including clothes and body surfaces. It can also stay alive and active for longer periods, although it will not do well in heat exceeding 80 degrees farenheit or in humidity higher than 80 percent.

That is good news for countries like Belize because the sun will kill off viruses exposed to its direct rays. But this propensity to make a landing on people’s bodies or clothing and on other objects such as fresh fruit and vegetables, fish and meats, body members, chairs, tables, handrails and a thousand other everyday objects make it easier for humans and animals to pick up and spread the virus. Elderly people and those who are recovering from illnesses need to be especially careful not to come in contact with others who may be carriers of the virus.

Your safest bet is to listen to what your local health authorities are telling you. Keep on washing your hands with soap and water as often as you can, and limit the range of your contacts with people and objects outside your home.

Please note: The shelf life of Corona 19 has been upgraded. A study out this week finds that the virus can survive on hard surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours and on cardboard for up to 24 hours. “This virus has the capability for remaining viable for days,” says study author, James Lloyd-Smith, an assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Although the World Health Organization had previously estimated the survival time on surfaces to be a “few hours to a few days” based on research on other corona viruses, this is the first study by scientists at a federal laboratory to test the actual virus, Corona 19, which is causing the current pandemic.

