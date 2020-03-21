Criminal Dereliction Of Duty!

Major Lloyd Jones (Ret’d)

“Orientation is maintained through the body’s sensory organs in three areas: visual, vestibular, and postural. The eyes maintain visual orientation. The motion sensing system in the inner ear maintains vestibular orientation. The nerves in the skin, joints, and muscles of the body maintain postural orientation. When healthy human beings are in their natural environment, these three systems work well. When the human body is subjected to the forces of flight, these senses can provide misleading information. It is this misleading information that causes pilots to become disoriented.”

~Instrument Flying Handbook, US Federal Aviation Administration, 2012

The Ministry of National Security released the much anticipated report of the investigation into the crash of the BDF’s Huey helicopter on the morning of February 27, 2020. The report was prepared by the Honduran military and the report listed spatial disorientation as the most probable cause of the accident.

The Honduran investigators (both Flight Safety Officers) in effect said that the pilots of the BDF helicopter flew directly into the lagoon and did not recognize that they were about to do so. Spatial disorientation, a physiological phenomenon manifested in flight, is defined by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as “the lack of orientation with regard to position in space and to other objects.” The inherent dangers of flight, and its unforgiving nature, demand that pilots must be competently and continuously trained to guard against spatial disorientation.

The risk of pilots becoming spatially disoriented grows exponentially when flying at night or in periods of zero visibility. To fly in such conditions pilots are required to get what is called an instrument rating. To get an instrument rating pilots must undergo extensive training on how to safely fly an aircraft without visual references using only the aircraft’s instruments. To maintain one’s instrument rating the FAA requires that a pilot conduct six instrument approach procedures in any given six-month period. It is a federal offence in the United States for pilots to fly at night or in conditions that exceeds the visual flight rules (VFR) minimums.

Remarkably, the Honduran report indicated that the two BDF pilots onboard on that fateful night were not qualified to be flying at night because they did not have currency for instrument flight rules (IFR) flights. According to the report, Major Ramirez was 14 months removed from his last instrument rating and Major Baizar (the commanding pilot on the night of the accident) was an incredible 44 months removed from his last instrument rating. In plain language the pilots were not competent to fly IFR missions!

The primary person responsible for the proper training of the BDF pilots is the Commander of the BDF. The Commander is responsible for the training of the entire BDF and he often delegates such responsibilities; but he cannot do so for pilots because pilots are officers, not enlisted men. It is a long established military tradition (and in some countries a matter of law) that it is the commanders who are responsible for the capacity of their officers. Given what the Honduran report reveals it is safe to say that the Commander of the BDF failed to carry out his responsibility to ensure that the pilots of the Air Wing were properly trained.

The Commander of the BDF has a never ending duty to issue clear training directives to the Air Wing regarding the type of training to be conducted, the frequency of such training and the competence levels to be achieved; and to amend those directives in the interest of safety as circumstances dictate. Given the time that had lapsed between instrument rating training of Major Ramirez and Major Baizar it is obvious that the Commander failed in this duty.

The Honduran report pointed out several latent factors that contributed to the accident and which when stitched together makes a clear case for this accident to be defined as a “System Induced Accident.” Latent factors can lie within a system undetected for years; manifesting themselves only when triggered by an unsafe act or condition. Unless there are rigid protocols for internal review, latent factors remain as hidden dangers. On the night of February 27, 2020 the BDF pilots were asked to operate in an unsafe condition and they paid the ultimate price.

It appears from the Honduran report that at the Air Wing there was no air safety management system and there was no flight safety officer to drive such a system. As a result the Air Wing failed to develop the requisite safety culture that would have prevented this accident. Had there been an air safety management system in place the helicopter would not have flown without an air band radio, the pilots would not have been allowed to fly at night or in the persisting foul weather because they did not have IFR currency and they would not have been allowed to text and fly.

The lack of an appropriate air safety management system at the Air Wing and horrific consequences emanating therefrom (the loss of four lives) indicates that there was criminal dereliction of duty on the part of the Commander of the BDF. The Minister of National Security should therefore ask the Commander for his immediate resignation and if not received forthwith the Minister should dismiss him.

Soldiers are supposed to die on the battlefield, not in peace time at the hands of ineptitude, budgetary constraints and a deficiency in moral courage!

*********