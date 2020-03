Market Day Activities Significantly Reduced Market Day Activities Significantly Reduced Saturday March 21st. – The buying frenzy that normally occurs on Saturday mornings at the Michael Finnegan (formerly the Queen’s Square Market) came to almost...

Follow-Foot ‘Belize Does Not Deserve Social Distancing, YET ! Follow-Foot ‘Belize Does Not Deserve Social Distancing, YET ! Friday March 20th. – Add your Comments Below – The following is the latest press release issued today by the Government...

Belize Free Of COVID-19, But Illegal Border Crossings Is A Problem Belize Free Of COVID-19, But Illegal Border Crossings Is A Problem Belize, up to Thursday morning, was the only country in the mainland Americas that has not yet confirmed a...

Illegal Border Crossing: A Threat To Belize During COVID-19 Crisis Illegal Border Crossing: A Threat To Belize During COVID-19 Crisis Thursday Match 19th. –...