All schools were ordered closed for a fortnight from Friday, March 20, and tighter border restrictions, and a ban of all social gatherings of 100 persons and more were announced by the Government of Belize, as preventative measures against the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The COVID-19 National Oversight Committee joint chairpersons – Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow and Opposition Leader, Hon. John Briceño announced that these measures had become necessary, when they hosted a joint press conference at the Best Western Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City Monday afternoon, March 16.

COVID-19 has yet to arrive in Belize and GOB would like to keep it that way, which is why they announced new and unprecedented measures to protect Belizeans’ health and well-being. The new stentorian measures are GOB’s recognition that the situation can change rapidly and, it is best to prepare the community.

The schools’ closure will lead right into Easter vacations, though the Ministry of Health is strongly advising against travel and asking Belizeans to remain at home! The Ministry of Education plans to make up the school days within the present academic year as the situation evolves. The closure is a stop-gap measure to help students with social distancing to prevent the possibility of contact with anyone infected with the coronavirus when it arrives. Both ministries of Health and Education are calling on parents, teachers and the students to stick to the rules of good hygiene, and to wash their hands repeatedly.

The limit of a 100 persons for indoor and/or outdoor gatherings are also intended to prevent transmission, and these numbers can be adjusted to no more than 10-12 persons, if COVID-19 should be confirmed in Belize. The National Elite Basketball League and Premier League of Belize had suspended their games from last week, and now the other sports organizations followed suit, including the Football Federation of Belize and the Belize Softball Federation, and the National Sports Council announced the closure of all its venues

Belize also tightened up on borders controls, denying entry to nationals of China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, South Korea, and Europe, including the United Kingdom, and to anyone who may have visited these countries within the last 30 days. These restrictions may be extended to other countries as the situation warrants.

Belize also closed all its ports of entry along its western and southern borders, san only the Santa Elena entry post with Mexico remains open, along with the Philip Goldson International Airport open. Cargo vessels will continue to have access to Belize ports, but all other entry points were closed from Monday, March 16.

The Statistics Institute of Belize was finalizing preparations to begin a national census this year, but that’s now been shelved, until next year. The resources already allocated will instead be used to gather information about COVID-19.

Prime Minister Barrow had no way to sugar coat the bitter pill that the Corona-virus is having a large economic impact, particularly on the tourism industry, which was the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner. GOB recognized it is a global crisis, so the bi-partisan committee came up with a plan to help the business community mitigate the economic impact.

Included in the plan is a BZ$25Million loan, which will to be used to offer relief to employees affected by the crisis including those in the tourism industry. The House of Representatives will approve the loan as part of the General Appropriations Bill, when the one-day Budget debate is held in a special sitting of the House on Thursday, March 19. This loan will of course have to be repaid, and the monies will come from two percent of the recurrent budget, which GOB expects to recover by collectively tightening their belts in all ministries.

GOB is also considering tax relief measures for the tourism sector, and a committee will be formed of the relevant agencies to find where the cuts can be made. The committee will have bi-partisan representation, and will also work out how the relief funds will be disbursed.

Belize is also negotiating to get US$20 Million in emergency relief funding from international financial institutions.

The Central Bank of Belize will also use all available strategies to buffer the financial sector against this threat, even as the tourism industry braces for the loss of income from cancelled bookings, and the agricultural sector is still reeling and trying to recover from last year’s drought. This means it will coordinate all monetary policy measures, and may also intervene to help specific sectors which may become financially vulnerable.

Some of the measures are similar to what was implemented to help out the farming sector last year. This will mean extending the time period to classify targeted non-performing loans from three months to six months, in affected sectors such as the hospitality industry.

Domestic banks and credit unions will be encouraged to provide grace periods for servicing interest and/or principal components of commercial loans and mortgages as needed. Financial institutions will be encouraged to refinance loans in affected sectors, such service-oriented businesses like restaurants, transportation and distribution companies.

The risk-weights for tourism-based loans will be reduced from 100% to 50%. The Bank will also review the business continuity plans of these financial institutions to ensure they can continue to provide an adequate level of financial services to the public. The Central Bank will also cut the interest rate for loans to domestic banks down from 11.5%.

