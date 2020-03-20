THE SOCIAL DISTANCING CHALLENGE

By: Dr. Abigail Joseph

It is natural to be concerned about the things we hear and see around us. For the moment I think the one thing that has captivated our attention globally has been the observation of the SARS-cov2 which is the virus that causes Covid19. For months now this virus has been causing sickness and leaving the stench of death at the doors of countries, breaking down social contacts, bruising healthcare systems and stunting economies. My friend Ashton was telling me that when she got back to the States the streets were barren, toilet paper was gone and the stock market dropped. These are not biological symptoms of the disease but most certainly evidence of its presence, symptoms that we can relate to in almost any country!

There is no doubt that the ball was dropped in handling the situation with regards to the control of the outbreak of this virus, and perhaps the intentions of not wanting to cause a global panic contributed to this. BUT guess what? We are here now, and the time of passing blame or becoming xenophobes has expired and we now need to “man up” and deal with this aggressively and in every way possible. The time for being proactive has expired and now we are in our reactive phase: countries are on lockdown, declaring states of emergency, borders are closed and some are even taking excessive measures by escorting patients to quarantine.

There is a lot of mockery on social media at this time, people making comments that we are raiding all the toilet paper and leaving soap behind. For me as a health care provider, I find this reasoning twisted and it tickles me, but I am in no way making a mockery of other people’s reactions when facing a pandemic. Let’s be honest – when was the last time we faced a pandemic on this side of the world that sweeps as quickly as this one? My only reasoning for this is that maybe people are preparing for a lockdown and want to make sure they have tissue. In that case, if having sufficient TP at home makes them feel safe then by all means. What I care about is making my patients feel confident enough to not respond in a way that makes things worse. To me, having bulks of TP at home is harmless. My objective as a doctor is to give you enough information and knowledge so that you can react in ways that are beneficial to you and your family.

Our Prime Minister declared most of our entry points closed with the exception of our Northern Border and the PGIA (our International Airport) where there will be screening. Schools will close and those that are not essential services are to stay home for two weeks. He made it clear that this is not a vacation. I did not find it odd of him to say that, because as Belizeans it is in our nature to take our free time as an opportunity for partying and socializing. It is highly likely that people will still want to travel, go to bars or have gatherings to drink and socialize. We take nothing seriously if we aren’t well informed. Every time I write about taking health seriously, it takes me back to the time when a patient accused me of being scornful of her for asking her to please use a mask in the waiting room for her cough. Her miscalculated impression of me still hurts to this day. But it proved to me that people need simplistic explanations in order for them to react rationally.

Taking time to explain to the public valid information helps them to understand why social distancing is important. It is not easy to stay at home. My friends always make fun of me because when they have time-off from the hospital they want to go places and do stuff. As for me, I am quite comfortable at home in bed with Netflix. I mean – the bills are paid, there is food, cable and internet and my bank account stays intact…why not stay at home??! For persons that are not accustomed to being at home for days at a time, especially with your kids all day, it can be a challenge. Some may even appreciate their teachers more when this is over.

So what is the panic about? Firstly, I believe the panic is due to observing the death polls in Europe. It is important to understand that the age pyramid is different, especially when comparing a small country like Belize globally. Other countries have an age pyramid that reflects a life expectancy beyond 80, and have a growing elderly population. Studies show that the virus affects the elderly with greater severity than younger people. This may be due to having a fragile immune system and due to chronic diseases, primarily cardiovascular diseases. It is different for countries with a younger population age because they do not have chronic diseases or suffer from a weakened immune system, causing the death rate to be lower and recovery seemingly greater.

How does the virus enter the body? We know that its survival depends on the type of surface it falls on. Sars-cov2 is present in bodily fluids and fecal matter. The droplets are heavy but can reach a 6 feet radius. Depending on the surface and environmental temperature, it can survive anywhere from 2 hours to 3 days. (3 hrs. in the air, 4 hrs. on copper surfaces, 24 hrs. on cardboard, 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel). Fun fact: the virus has spike proteins on its surface which bond with ACE-2 receptors found in the body. These receptors are found in the lungs, heart, kidneys and intestines. Think of the s-protein as a key and our ACE receptors as the doorknob to our body – interestingly we have symptoms in places where these receptors are! It is important to stay at home if you have symptoms but also important for you to call before coming to the hospital setting so that you know where to go and not contaminate the entire hospital with droplets or contaminated hands.

The idea of social distancing is not to be locked up at home. You can be in your yard, you can be outside, but it is important for you to distance yourself from sick persons. The infection can be passed despite a person not showing symptoms and therefore it is imperative that we understand why we are distancing ourselves. It is for the safety of our families and also our best attempt at containment. One of the reasons why this virus got out of hand so quickly was probably because China was using RT-PCR to detect the virus and were getting a lot of false negatives. In the case of Sars-cov2, we would much rather the detection be a false positive because if you are wrongfully detected and given isolation and treatment, nothing happens. If you detect someone with a false negative it means that you release an infected person back into society. So China has adapted the use of CT scans and X-rays to assist. Here in Belize people hear CT scans and get an immediate headache due to the price range. All the more reason for us to practice self-isolation and social distancing. Our country is still negative with unreported cases, but like I mentioned in my last article, it is only a matter of time. But the longer we can hold this contamination at bay, the better our outcome will be.

