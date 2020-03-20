Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

H.E., Nestor Mendez re-elected as OAS Assistant Secretary

March 20
14:46 2020
His Excellency, Nestor Mendez, former Ambassador of Belize to the United States, has been re-elected as the Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS). Ambassador Mendez’ new term will run from now until the year 2025.

The post of Assistant Secretary General is the second highest office at the OAS and consists of senior responsibilities.

Assistant Secretary General Mendez was elected unopposed today, with the support of all 33 Member States present at the session. He is the first Belizean to hold that post.

