Belize Free Of COVID-19, But Illegal Border Crossings Is A Problem

Belize, up to Thursday morning, was the only country in the mainland Americas that has not yet confirmed a case of the COVID-19 coronavirus and to try to keep it that way, the Immigration Department has stepped up its vigilance to discourage illegal crossings into and out of Belize.

During the Ministry of Health’s third Ask the Experts question and answer session on Thursday, Director of Immigration and Border Management, Deborah Baptist Estrada warned the inhabitants who live along borderline areas such as Jalacte in Toledo, Bullet Tree and Arenal in Cayo, Blue Creek and Santa Cruz in Orange Walk, Patchakan in Corozal and other areas where illegal border crossings are used, to stop doing so or face the consequences.

Estrada reminded that using illegal crossings is punishable by law and that the Immigration Department will be vigilant to arrest anyone caught using these crossings. She also appealed to Belizeans in and around those areas to report any illegal crossings to their offices so as to protect the well-being of the citizenry.

Estrada noted that in El Salvador’s first case of COVID-19, it was a person who had visited Italy and had become infected with the virus, who then entered El Salvador illegally.

The Immigration Director informed that only two ports of entry remain open for Belize – the Philip Goldson International Airport remains open from 6:00 a.m., to 6:00 p.m., or until first and last flights have arrived/departed and the Santa Elena Border in Corozal that is open for 24 hours. She informed that Immigration Officers have been instructed to adapt all the Ministry of Health’s guidelines with respect to personal hygiene and preventative measures.

Estrada added that people coming from China, Iran, South Korea, Japan and all of Europe, including the United Kingdom are prohibited from coming to Belize for 30 days, except Belizean nationals returning home from these countries.

As a part of the social-distancing practice, the Ministry of Education has suspended all classes after this Friday, March 20th until April 20th, after the Easter holiday. The Ministry of Health urges parents, however, that this does not mean you should be sending your children on public transportation elsewhere on vacation. Children should be kept occupied indoors and away from big gatherings to avoid getting sick.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero said that the Ministry of Health has scaled up its testing procedures since Wednesday and has tested 13 more persons in addition to the 18 that were previously tested. He said that they are now testing everyone who has had contact with people from other countries and now have symptoms. In addition, he said that everyone in a health institution with severe respiratory illness will be swabbed henceforth and those samples will be tested.

It is possible, Manzanero explained, for a person to be infected with coronavirus and the regular flu at the same time, though the occurrence of that is low. It is also possible that someone who has recovered from COVID-19 can have a relapse or catch it a second time. The advice now being given is to assume that the person you interact with daily is infected and if you do not apply the personal space, social distancing, and proper hygiene rules, you will get infected.

Because of COVID-19, all Easter-oriented events, such as the Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic, the Ernest Meighan Mount Hope Cyclic Classic, the Junior and Women Cross Country Classics have been postponed. Manzanero has also asked Belizeans to not make any travel plans away from their homes this Easter or to even attend Mass. Tied to COVID-related postponements is also the National Agriculture and Trade Show, which will now be held on October 16, 17 and 18, 2020, depending on the conditions at that time.

COVID-19 is also expected to bring along a curfew and the number of persons in a gathering, including working environs will likely be scaled down from 100 to 10. Manzanero told the public in a previous question and answer segment on Wednesday. He added that as part of the plan to keep the impact of COVID-19 at a minimum, bars, clubs, restaurants and other places may also be closed down if the need arises. Businesses and companies will need to have a scaling down of their work activity so as not to endanger the health and well-being of their employees, the doctor advised.

Manzanero informed that additional testing kits have been acquired and that Belize now has sufficient to conduct at least 600 more tests. Another 3,000 more test kits, which would yield roughly about two-thirds of that amount in tests will be acquired. The Ministry is in the process of getting additional ventilators and necessary equipment and will have screen centres in every major town. If the need arises, the civic centres in the affected communities will be outfitted with cots and used as isolation areas.

Tests that need to be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for confirmation will also be limited to 20 tests per week for Belize, considering that CARPHA has many other countries to accommodate for testing as well.

The Ministry of Health, through PAHO, has also acquired additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which are protective gear worn by frontline health individuals for their personal protection against safety hazards.

The Ministry of Health has opened an Emergency Operation Centre, manned by nurses and educators at the MOH conference room, and by Friday morning, it will have a 24-hour switch board system with staff manning phones for questions. The number that people can call in for guidance if they are concerned about someone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 is (0800 MOH CARE).

The number should be used only when necessary and the public is asked to be sensitive and to cooperate with the line of questioning that will be posed. This is to determine whether a medical team will need to visit the patient and conduct testing or carry out a screening exercise. The screening is important, the experts advise because the first people you normally come in contact with are your family members and you can infect them and put their lives at risk.

For people who depend heavily on fast food joints and street side vending, COVID-19 has not been linked directly to sources, the medical experts assured, but there may be other health issues and hygiene deficiencies that these stalls pose.

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This