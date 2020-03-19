TROPIC AIR ROUTE SUSPENSIONS & CARGO OPERATIONS CHANGE

Thursday March 19th –

Due to Covid related circumstances, Tropic Air has released the following statement:



Due to the extraordinary circumstances being brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tropic Air will have to suspend all flights to Orange Walk (Tower Hill) with immediate effect. This is in addition to the

suspension of flights to Roatan, Honduras and Flores, Guatemala that were announced earlier this week, and were a result of those nations closing their borders. Cargo service to all stations, including package pick up and drop off, has also been amended. Cargo will now be available Monday to Saturday, until further notice.

