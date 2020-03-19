Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Labor Department – COVID-19 News

March 19
10:02 2020
Thursday March 19th. – –

The Labour Commissioner has shared a release, indicating that the Labour Department is available to address employment concerns resulting from COVID:

“Message from the Office of the Labour Commissioner

Belmopan. March 18, 2020. The Office of the Labour Commissioner hereby informs the public that the Labour Department is available to address employment concerns and queries that may result because of the current and unprecedented circumstances facing our country in relation to COVID-19.

The Labour Department recognizes both the urgency and necessity to protect labour and promote good industrial relations during these challenging times. Even so, it is very important that provisions of the Labour Act, Chapter 297, Revised Edition 2011 are adhered to by both employers and employees.

The Labour Commissioner encourages Belizeans to stand united in striving to collaborate and work together to foster good industrial relations to achieve the best outcomes for everyone during this global pandemic.

Kindly contact the Labour Department at any of the office numbers listed below for assistance, information or clarification concerning labour-related matters.

Belmopan Headquarters, Cor. #29 Raccoon Ave & #6129 Brown Street – (501) 802-2663/2297

San Ignacio, Cor. West & Far West Street – (501) 804-2287

Dangriga, Ecumenical Drive – (501) 502-2102

Independence, #305 Pioneer Street – (501) 503-2173

Punta Gorda, Cor. George & West Street – (501)702-2724

Belize City, #5 Albert Street West – (501) 207-4023/4027/6209/6213/5676/4048

Orange Walk, #5 Bethias Lane – (501) 302-1075/3425/0808

Corozal, C Street South – (501) 402-2178

Corozal Free Zone – (501) 403-7447

San Pedro, Coconut Drive – (501) 206-2700″

