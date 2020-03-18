Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

In The Streets: Police & B.D.F Soldiers, In Response To Recent Crimes

March 18
10:26 2020
Wednesday, March 18th. –

The Reporter has confirmed that Police and BDF presence has been ramped up in gang hotspots in Belize City where violent crime has spiralled recently.

Responding to reports that the Police are restricting movement in and out of these zones, ComPol Chester Williams told the Reporter it is not restricting as much as it is hindering. While persons will be able to move in and out of these areas, he told us, there will be comprehensive searches and operations conducted which will cause delays. When asked about complaints that taximen are not being allowed to pick up customers in certain areas, Williams said he would check into that, because that should not be the case.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

