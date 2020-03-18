UPDATED: Wednesday March 18th. – – 1.30am

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Commander of Operations Marco Vidal says that 82 persons have already been detained from the 8 zones named in the current State of Emergency. He says the operation got underway at 3:00am today, and is targeted at gang members identified as key players in the violent crimes in the city. Vidal also clarified that commanders across the country have been put on alert to intercept and hand over gang members who are fleeing the city to escape the dragnet. ASP: Marco Vidal

*********

Wednesday March 18th. 111am –

‘The Time for Talking is Done,’ says Commissioner of Police Chester Williams. At an ongoing press conference, Williams explained that the C.Y.D.P. has been talking non-stop to these young men, but it goes in through one ear and comes out through the next.

We talk to them and they go right back on the streets and engage in these senseless activities, he explained – “How much longer should we continue to talk? Another 25 years? While our innocent children are being shot in their homes?”

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This