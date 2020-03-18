As If Corona-Virus Wasn’t Enough, EARTHQUAKE IN Utah, U.S.A

Wednesday March 18th. –

As if the Corona-Virus wasn’t enough to deal with. There was an 5.7 magnitude earthquake at 7.09am (Utah Time) in Utah, approximately 15 miles West of Salt Lake City. There have been no reports of fatalities, but several older buildings in Salt Lake City suffered major damage.

Several aftershocks have been happening for the past 3 hours.

