Rampant Gun Violence In The Past 24hrs.

March 17
17:30 2020
Tuesday March 17th. – –

In the past 24hrs there have been 5 separate incidents of senseless gun-violence, and another that occured this afternoon.

Three persons, one of them a female, are at the KHMH being treated for gunshot injuries sustained, at approximately 3pm this afternoon at the corner of West and Orange Streets.

Another man, identified as Derrick King, was killed in that same incident. The injured have been identified as Francine Wade, 48, Haywood Brown, 20 and Clifford Oliver, 38.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

