Political Action Heats Up In The U.D.P Camp

UPDATED: Tuesday, March 17th. – 10.30am —

Chairman of the United Democratic Party Michael Peyrefitte has confirmed to the Reporter that both Patrick Faber and John Saldivar have submitted their applications for leadership of the U.D.P.

Via Facebook on Monday, Saldivar had stated that he was prepared to endorse Omar Figueroa as leader of the U.D.P., but if Faber applied, then he would do so also. The second national convention of the U.D.P. for 2020 is scheduled for April 5th.

Tuesday March 17th. –

Following a series of Facebook posts in which former Minister of National Security John Saldivar made reference to some significant decision to come, tonight Saldivar released a long statement stating his endorsement for the Hon. Omar Figueroa as UDP leader, with a twist. http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4

Saldivar claims that if Patrick Faber submits his application for leadership, then he (Saldivar) will submit his. This isn’t the strangest FB post in the past weeks from the man who was UDP leader for a record 72 hours. But it does put additional pressure on the UDP which has been unable to find a new leader.

