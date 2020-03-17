Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Infants Shot: Senseless Gun-Violence In The City

March 17
09:35 2020
Tuesday, March 17th. –

Seven bullet holes and yellow caution tape is all that remained stuck to a fence post at a family home on Pitter Street in Belize City are the only evidence left behind from this morning’s shooting that claimed the life of Kia Herbert, 5, and resulted in injuries to her mother Francine Herbert. The mother and her daughter were asleep on their bedroom floor when someone who seems to have been familiar with their sleeping routine opened fire at the residence.

The child was hit multiple times to her body and died a few hours later. Her mother reportedly received one gunshot and is in a stable condition. Neighbors told the Reporter that around 10:00 that night a house on the same street was also shot up.

Sources say that, about 1:50am in the morning, Kia Herbert and her mother were sleeping on the floor of their home when shots were heard and the mother realized that they had both been shot.

The Reporter condemns this senseless violence which has seen two children killed and another wounded in just the past 24 hours.

