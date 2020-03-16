Monday, March 16th. –

A man, Phillip Leslie, 27 and his girlfriend Shakira White, 31, were killed last night around 9:40pm at White’s home at the corner of 6th. St. and Landivar Street in the King’s Park area. White’s son, Dominique Rhamdas, 4, was also shot and is listed in critical condition at the KHMH.

Police went to the home around 9:45 and found Leslie already dead from gunshot wounds in a bedroom, with White and Rhamdas badly injured. White died shortly after while receiving treatment at the KHMH. Sources say all three were about to go to sleep when a gunman or gunmen drove up, and residents reported hearing gunshots.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This