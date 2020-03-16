Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Stephen Ferguson Shot On West Street in Belize City.

March 16
07:56 2020
Sunday March 15th. –

The Reporter has confirmed that Channel 5 employee Stephen Ferguson was shot Sunday March 15th. on West Street in Belize City. Sources at Channel 5 say Ferguson is conscious and he is currently being checked to ensure that the bullet didn’t damage internal organs.

