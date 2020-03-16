Sunday March 15th. –

The Reporter has confirmed that Channel 5 employee Stephen Ferguson was shot Sunday March 15th. on West Street in Belize City. Sources at Channel 5 say Ferguson is conscious and he is currently being checked to ensure that the bullet didn’t damage internal organs.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

