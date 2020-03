S.S.B Will Help During The Corona-Virus Crisis

Monday March 16th. –

As part of SSB’s COVID-19 precautionary measures, Customers are encouraged to submit Sickness Benefit Claims via Drop Boxes. This checklist is your guide for the submission of completed Sickness Benefit Claim Forms.

Get the Sickness Benefit Claim and Salaries Record forms here: https://www.socialsecurity.org.bz/forms/

To view a sample of a completed Sickness Benefit Claim Form,

click here https://www.socialsecurity.org.bz/…/…/2020/03/SB1-Sample.png

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This