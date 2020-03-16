Lev Dermen Found Guilty After $1.1 Billion Fraud Trial

Monday March 16th. –

Today Lev Dermen, alleged to have paid monies for political favours to former Minister of National Security John Saldivar, was found guilty in a Salt Lake City, Utah Courtroom. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, “A federal jury Monday convicted Lev Aslan Dermen, the only defendant to go to trial in a Utah fraud scheme that sought $1.1 billion from a government biofuel program, of conspiracy and money laundering…Dermen, 53, and who witnesses throughout the seven weeks of testimony referred to by his former name of Levon Termendzhyan, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy and eight counts of money laundering.”

