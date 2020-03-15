Police Detain Two for CA Blvd. Murder

ON: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Belize City Police have detained two suspects for questioning in last Friday’s shooting on Central American Boulevard which claimed the life of one man and resulted in injuries to a second person.

After being shot, both victims, later identified as Wayne Pratt, 42, a resident of Lakeview Street and Devon Arnold, 24, a resident of Arlington Drive, were immediately rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment. While Pratt was successfully treated for multiple gunshot injuries to his body and stabilized, Arnold was listed in a critical condition and died about an hour and a half after arriving at the hospital.

Police indicated that they received a 911 call around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, March 6th, detailing reports of a shooting in front of a store on Central American Boulevard. Acting on that information cops say that they proceeded to the KHMH, where they found both victims being treated at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency section.

Investigators later learned that sometime after 8:00 that night Arnold and Pratt, along with a group of friends were socializing in front of the store, when two dark complexioned male persons, both of them armed, emerged from the direction of Matura Lane and fired into the crowd.

After the shooting the two men fled the scene. When the newspaper spoke to investigators on Tuesday they confirmed that they have managed to detain two suspects from the neighborhood who they believe might be able to assist in the investigation.

”We want to ask the public’s assistance in this investigation. We know that there were several persons that were out there and saw what happened and so we are asking them to please communicate with us so that we can solve this issue that is occurring between these two groups,” commented ASP Alejandro Cowo, of the Crimes Investigation Branch.

Cowo also indicated that while they cannot say whether Pratt was the intended target, they suspect that the shooting is connected to two other shootings that happened in that same vicinity last year.

