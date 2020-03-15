NO COVID-19 IN Belize, Says PM

Today Prime Minister Dean Barrow hosted a press conference at the Belize Biltmore Plaza, and announced that despite multiple reports to the contrary, “as of this moment there are no cases of Coronavirus in Belize.” In the past days there have been many unofficial social media reports of Coronavirus diagnoses. This morning the Integral NHI clinic in the Southside of Belize City was reportedly evacuated after a COVID-19 scare. But Director of Health Services Marvin Manzanero echoed the assertion by the Prime Minister, stating that there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Belize. He explained that there are two cases which will be tested later today, but he did not expect those test results to come back positive.

Prime Minister Barrow announced the formation of two entities, the COVID-19 Task Force and a COVID-19 National Oversight Committee including representation from the Leader of the Opposition, the head of the Churches, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Senator Salas from the Network of NGOs. He also explained that he has asked PUP leader John Briceño to co-chair that committee with him, and Briceño has accepted. The NTUCB has been invited to name a representative, but has not yet responded. Ultimate oversight supervision with the efforts to deal with COVID-19 will be the responsibility of the National Committee, while day to day response will be under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Task Force.

The Oversight Committee will zero in on the economic aspects and repercussions of COVID-19. There is a meeting scheduled for Monday including presentations from the SSB, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank. “Belize is therefore preparing for all scenarios, and we are being guided by the lessons and best practices coming to us every day from our professionals and from information coming to us from health experts in other countries,” Barrow explained.

The task force will be chaired by Director of Health Services Dr. Marvin Manzanero. According to Prime Minister Barrow, they have reached out to Cuba to request the assistance of Health professionals. Government will also enlist assistance from Taiwan because of that country’s success in dealing with the outbreak. Minister of Health Pablo Marin confirmed that the Social Security Board has also come forward with $200,000 to assist with the purchasing of necessary equipment.

When asked about increasing the primary allocation of $900,000 if it becomes necessary, Prime Minister Barrow clarified that government is fully prepared to present supplementary allocations for additional funding. The PM also pointed to assistance, like from the World Bank for example, which can be triggered when the first case is confirmed.

Director of Health Service Marvin Manzanero told the media that he is satisfied with the state of the Isolation Unit at the KHMH despite strong objection from the Workers’ Union, citing that the unit should be in another location, and also claiming that the current plan with the Unit will place health workers and other persons at the KHMH at serious risk. Manzanero confirmed that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has also done a walk-through of the unit, pointing to only one unspecified glitch which he says has already been corrected.

Perhaps because of the multiple fake reports of Coronavirus in Belize which has led to speculation that the Ministry may not be telling the whole truth, Manzanero ended his presentation by stating that “countries should not be afraid of reporting their first case of COVID-19, and no health system should feel like a failure or feel ashamed to report that first case. We are not holding anything back.”

In his address, PM Barrow said that he didn’t want to speak about extreme measures like travel bans or closing borders at this point, but he advised that immediately after this press conference he will be meeting with the health team, the leader of the Opposition and representatives from the tourism industry to chart a path forward. He asserted that the time has not yet come for a mass shutdown, but the Government is immediately looking at emergency aid to workers, a tax deferral, a supplementary budget allocation, a moratorium on loan repayments at banks and credit union, duty removed from essential COVID-19 related items and other measures.

