Keeping Belize Safe: GOB Clamps Down At Points Of Entry

Saturday, March 14th. –

Under any other circumstances the people of Belize and the Government are very welcoming to all visitors and we ‘roll-out-the-red-carpet’ to all foreigners. But this corona-virus (COVID-19) is so scary and serious that the Ministry of Health is not taking any chances at all our points of entry.

At about 3pm this afternoon (Saturday March 14th.) an A.D.O Bus that was crossing into Belize’s territory, from Mexico at the northern border was denied entry.

The Reporter has confirmed that two tourist buses carrying foreign nationals were stopped at the Northern Border earlier today. After a medical evaluation the ADO bus was allowed to proceed with only one passenger from Guatemala, while 13 others were quarantined and then sent back after a medical check. The other bus, carrying mostly German nationals was denied access into the country. – see update below –

Early Sunday morning, the REPORTER & DigitalBelize.LIVE news desks both received a new update advisory that pertains to ‘ENTRY INTO BELIZE’



In its latest advisory, the Ministry of Health has stated that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Belize. Further steps to avoid the threat of the virus have been taken. Effective immediately, “Nationals and persons who have traveled within the last 30 days from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, South Korea, and Europe will be prohibited entry into Belize.” Additionally, Belizeans who are returning and have travelled to or through any of those areas will be placed in self-isolation under the guidance of protocols imposed by the Ministry of Health.

In a separate incident earlier Saturday, March 14th. The Reporter has been able to confirm the report of the watertaxi vessel in San Pedro carrying foreign nationals who got on in Chetumal, refused permission to dock. We are told the boat has been ordered back to Chetumal, and the matter is being handled by the Ministry of National Security.

