For the Love of Beauty…

Against a backdrop of warm, vibrant colors, surrounded by her favorite brushes and canvases – that is where Raquel Rodriguez, 41, loves to be. That is her home, her life-calling and her serenity, and she is hoping that through her work she will be able to make her community a happier place for art lovers, kids and anyone that is willing to appreciate beauty on canvas.

Rodriquez is currently living in Belmopan. She was the owner of a warehouse business, then she went on to be a teacher, then a baker, but it was her love for painting that made her put all those careers on the back-burner and pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an artist.

”I thought it was time for me to go all out for art and stop wasting time with everything else. I just wanted to focus on art and going all out for it because we are not here forever, so I wanted to leave my legacy and go for it,” Rodriguez told the newspaper.

The dream became reality when Rodriquez relocated from Ladyville to Belmopan. She started out painting small art pieces for her friends and family. In October of last year, knowing that she had a talent for painting and that she needed the exposure, Rodriquez’s family advised her to sign up for an art exhibit in Belmopan.

Rodriguez told the Reporter that she was hesitant to attend the event because she was not confident of her work. She said that when she arrived at the exhibit she met a couple of artists who commended her work and reminded her that she was in the right place – a place where she would be recognized for the exceptional artist that she was.

That is where it spiraled into what Rodriguez described as “a domino effect,” which gave her the opportunity to meet and become friends with influential artists who introduced and invited her to upcoming events, art fest, art exhibitions, and expos.

Rodriguez says that since then she has been painting nonstop, to meet the needs of whatever event she is scheduled to attend. Over the past few months, she has participated in a host of events, art exhibits, street art festivals, expos and has met a mixture of local and foreign customers. Rodriquez said that she has sold a wide array of paintings and now her works are hung in homes, offices, gift shops, restaurants, and even hotels.

”The response from my customers has been great. At first I started thinking that I would not be well received, but now that I am in the industry and I am going for it I realize that my fans are out there. People are out there that appreciate my work”, she said.

Now Rodriquez wants to integrate one of her other passion into the work that she does, and that is hosting a summer art session for students in Belmopan. She told the Reporter that she has always had a soft spot for children, and she thinks that using her previous knowledge as a teacher she would be able to inspire young artists.

”Art is good for kids because you get them off any device such as phones or tablets, I think it’s great for them to get inspired. Maybe it is not something that they would want for themselves in the future but it is for right now, so it is like a therapy for them right now. If something is going on and the kids need an outlet, this is a way for them to express themselves,” she explained.

