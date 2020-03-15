BE PREPARED OR PREPARE TO FAIL

By: Dr. Abigail Joseph –

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), COVID-19 has been declared a PANDEMIC. For weeks now we have watched this disease spread, cause sickness and death. We watched and we mocked the virus because of its name, failing to take the situation seriously because in truth in all my 33 years of life I have come to understand that the only time Belizeans really take things seriously is when they are the ones that are actually in the situation or if somehow it directly affects them. Never before. Yes, there are some people that are compassionate and are able to see things objectively but the majority still feel as if we are on the outside looking in and that this present pandemic won’t affect us.



The country has a responsibility to firstly defend itself from harm. Secondly, it is responsible to help its people fight this disease and prevent its spread as much as it is possible. However, each household needs their own plan. I’m sure you are all looking at the news and observing the death rate, the cleared shelves at the stores in the States and probably have also noticed the price gouging of hand sanitizers here in our own little country. There is panic and notable chaos demonstrated by affected countries. I always believed that Belize is a blessed country. We have stood in the face of many trials and giants in our time, and have escaped the jaws of many disaster threats. Maybe it is for this reason we still feel as if we are the onlookers of this world crisis and feel as if though it cannot happen to us – as we have been accustomed to false alarms and not having to actually pass through storms.



Let me break this down to you, burst your bubble and give it to you slowly. IT IS NO LONGER AN “IF,” BUT NOW A MATTER OF “WHEN” THE VIRUS WILL GET HERE. Our borders are still open because our government feels that the migration of tourists and our need for trade have very little influence on how the virus spreads. Especially if we are “asking people where they are travelling from.” Well the news has been reporting that people are now lying about their port of embarkation. Its intriguing how despite a pandemic people still have need for travel. I am flabbergasted by this concept because it is the movement of people that has allowed for the spread of this disease to other countries. People are asymptomatic and travelling, leaving a trail of contamination unbeknownst to them.

I found a video that was circulating on Facebook of an infected patient coughing and spitting everywhere and touching the elevator buttons grossly disturbing.



But, it is now a reality, COVID-19 is no longer something that you see on the news. COVID-19 is here on this side of the world! A little too close for comfort if you ask me. It is now in the Americas. This is scary, because we feel as if the virus is a monster! I won’t lie, I’m a doctor and to me COVID-19 is the new Grim Reaper. It swings its blade and beheaded many, leaving a trail of cadavers behind, giving the health system a black eye despite their greatest efforts. But in all honesty, we really need to see COVID-19 for what it really is. It’s just another virus that has the capacity to sicken and kill its victim. Yes – that thought is a bit uncomfortable to hear and the reality is that there are many diseases out there that have killed far more than this disease. So why do we feel so threatened and feel that this situation is out of our hands? Well, I strongly believe that the media has played an important part in spreading chaos and fear. Notice that we focus on how many people have died and pay very little attention to the amount of patients that have recovered.



What we should be doing as a country is educating ourselves and putting aside the habit of ridicule. We need to prepare ourselves because if not we would have prepared to fail by default. Think about it. We are a small population and if we aren’t careful we can easily wipe out 50% of our population. It is not the government’s fault if we get the COVID-19. It is an inevitable factor. However, it is our responsibility to determine how bad of a storm COVID-19 could be to our little paradise.



So, what should you do? Create a household plan. You should have a family meeting, discuss what you will do and assign duties. Identify persons in your family who are at serious risk of catching the virus and see how you can prevent infection. Create an emergency contact list so that in the event something happens to you they know what to do and who to call. People are stocking up on sanitizers but you also need to buy soap. Actual hand washing is IMPORTANT! You may want to have an emergency grocery stock. Listen to updates from your local news and health professionals so that you are properly informed. Choose a room in your house that would be helpful if there was a need for quarantine. Be prepared if your child’s school calls you with an early dismissal should the need arise. Plan for potential changes at your work.



During an outbreak, always remember to protect yourself and others. Stay at home and keep kids from school if you display symptoms. Remember to keep away from others that are sick and try to avoid contact with other people whom you suspect. Be sure to teach your children good hygiene. It is important to teach your children coughing and sneezing etiquette. Teach them how to clean dirty hands. Teaching younger children to not touch their faces and to avoid touching everything is going to be hard but it is a habit we must start working on BEFORE COVID-19 gets here.

Try to avoid being touched by others. Human contact is great and you will always have the urge to hug, kiss or shake hands especially if you are an outgoing person. Make the effort. If you need to make contact with someone during a quarantine zone get in touch using email or by phone. Physical contact should be avoided when in the presence of an outbreak. Always stay tuned to the news to hear new publications and listen to updates and remember, COVID-19 is a virus that is capable of killing but the Ministry of Health and the government are doing their best to strategize. Learn the hotline numbers. COVID-19 is all our responsibility. Let’s prepare mentally for the fight ahead and always remember to stay calm.

**********