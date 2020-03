Sunday March 15th. –

Police are looking for two men who robbed D8 Entertainment at the Cor. Belize/Corozal Road and Santa Anna Street in Orange Walk Town Saturday night around 11:00. Preliminary investigations reveal that two men, one of them armed, entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the proprietor. The men also took a cellphone from a customer before fleeing the scene.

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This