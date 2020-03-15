Editorial: 15th. March 2020

Should Belize be concerned about the spread of the Corona virus ?

This virus kills one out of every 25 persons with the infection, mostly elderly people and those with weak resistance. But that is no reason to take it lightly.

For one, this virus spreads with lightning swiftness. It’s in the air we breathe. It’s on everyday things we touch,such as hand rails, door knobs, paper money, credit cards,etc. Once the virus comes to a country, it spreads like wildfire. This week the World Health Organization declared that Corona Virus has now become a world pandemic.

Is there any way that Belize can avoid or side-step this epidemic?

No way! This virus will come to Belize sooner or later. So far we have been spared, but not for long.

Is there anything Belizeans can do to protect themselves?

Yes, there is, but our efforts will only succeed if we work together.

Here is a list:

Everybody – men, women and kids: wash your hands with soap and water six or more times a day, and keep your hands and fingers away from your face.

Mom and Dad: Buy a gallon of Clorox. It costs less than $10.00. Keep it in the house to disinfect and cleanse appliances, cups and eating utensils. If you can afford it, buy Lysol spray or some other spray that will kill the virus on contact.

Teachers at School: Make sure you have Clorox and soap and water in the classroom to show the children how to wash their hands. Wash hands at the start of classes and encourage them to wash when they leave.

If you own or operate a business: a shop, a restaurant, a disco or boutique, any place where people go to buy, or to transact business, keep some hand sanitizer handy for use by your customers. Some banks have already begun to do so. Every business needs to do it. This includes market people who have stalls.

Public Places: If there is an infection in your village or town or city, it makes sense to wear a face mask if you’re going to a game or other public function, or if you’re shopping at the supermarket. When you’re done with the mask, dispose of it in a way that is safe and hygienic. Do not flush it down the toilet!

If you are the government: Look for a suitable building, preferably one flat, which can be used as a make-shift hospital, where you can fit 50 or more beds. The isolation ward at the KHMH will be quickly overwhelmed. The long wooden building at the HelpAge site at Newtown Barracks, now being used as an exercise gym, could be pressed into service. Assign a specially trained team of doctors and nurses in quarantine procedures to run this temporary facility.

Other common-sense measures: Other common-sense measures will suggest themselves. But do not delay. Time is of the essence. If we work together we will meet and beat this challenge. Belizeans know how to come together in a national emergency.

This is a national emergency in the making!

**********