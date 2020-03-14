New Law Created To Stop Price-Gouging By Retailers & Greedy Shopkeepers

Saturday, Mar. 14th. –

A new law has been introduced to address price gouging issues occurring during the COVID-19 preparation and in the event of an outbreak. The amendment immediately “establishes maximum percentage mark-ups on wholesale and retail prices of general sanitizers/cleaners.

The newly introduced Part F of the First Schedule to these regulations seeks to cover major categories of goods for domestic and commercial applications and includes bleach, peroxide and other supplies: liquid soap, face masks (N95) and alcohol based sanitizers.”

Those found to be in contravention of the law “shall be guilty of an offence against these Regulations and shall on summary conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding twenty five thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twelve months, or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

