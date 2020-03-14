18 Yr. Old, Frederick William Shot At His Home

Saturday March 14th. –

Update: The Reporter has confirmed that Frederick Williams, 18, succumbed to his injuries this morning at the KHMH. Williams was shot on Partridge Street on Friday night around 11:00pm by a man who forced open the door of his home.

**********

A man is in critical condition at the KHMH after he was shot Friday night at a home on Partridge Street. Just before midnight Police were called to the KHMH where they found Frederick Williams, 18, in the operating theatre being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Williams was at home with two siblings when a man forced open the front door and fired three shots at him.

