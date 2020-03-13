Major Protest By Farmers At Santander (Cayo)

This morning the Reporter spoke to Minister of Natural Resources Hugo Patt about the farmers’ protest in Valley of Peace. Patt told us that this is a situation between farmers and an entity represented by Wilber Cantun, given title to the land, which has been under contention for years. Minister: Hugo Patt

He says he has met with the farmers and has advised them not to leave their plots of land, since they have been cultivating crops there for more than 20 years. The Minister believes that the matter should go to mediation and if that does not work, should be taken to Court.

8.30am – Friday, Mar. 13th. 2020 –

There is a major situation underway near the Santander Main Gate in Valley of Peace in the Cayo District. Police were called to the area around 2:00 this morning where they found farmers in the process of blocking the road in protest.

Farmers say they are angry with the Ministry of Natural Resources which they claim is selling off land they have been cultivating for 20 years. The farmers also claim that Santander has blocked off all water which is used to irrigate their crops, and that road access to their farm land has been blocked. Sources say that more farmers are expected to join the protest this morning.

