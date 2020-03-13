Guatemala Reports First Case Of CoronaVirus (COVID-19)
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei today announced the first case of COVID-19 in Guatemala. According to Guatemalan media, the President was at an unrelated event when he received the call informing him.
