Guatemala Reports First Case Of CoronaVirus (COVID-19)
March 13
16:34 2020
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei today announced the first case of COVID-19 in Guatemala. According to Guatemalan media, the President was at an unrelated event when he received the call informing him.

The person infected reportedly recently returned from a trip to Italy. He has been placed in isolation.

