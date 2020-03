Coast Guard Soldier Shot In Punta Gorda

Friday, Mar. 13th. 2020 –

A man enlisted in the Belize Coast Guard was shot on Thursday night in Punta Gorda. Collin Ramirez, 28, was reportedly upstairs of Xion’s Den Bar around 10:30pm when he came downstairs to use the bathroom. He reported that he then heard two bangs and realized he had been shot on his right wrist. The injury was minor and Police are investigating.

