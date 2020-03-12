No Corona Virus In Belize

Thursday, Mar. 12th. 2020 –

There is still no confirmed case of the virus in Belize, but Belize is now only one of four countries in Central America that do not yet have a case of the virus, so health officials have warned that it will only be a matter of time before it is detected here. This was after several suspect samples were tested on Tuesday, all of which proved negative for COVID-19. Since January 29, the Ministry has been monitoring over 300 persons and have tested 11 of them, all of whom have tested negative.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency has also upgraded the risk of COVID-19 to ‘very high’ for the Caribbean, based on the increasing number of confirmed cases expanding worldwide to almost 90. The increasing number of countries that have cases of the virus has made the likelihood of its detection in Belize all the more imminent. This has prompted the Ministry of Health to promote what it calls “social distancing”, especially among children in a school setting because there are other types of flu that are circulating.

“We’re advising the social-distancing – any big crowd – we’re trying to minimize those events – sporting events, large assemblies, just to reduce the spread of germs. We know students like to touch their faces, their mouths and to avoid that spread we would just recommend that we keep those gatherings…try to reduce them,” Technical Advisor in the Ministry, Kathleen Cho told the public.

Children who have regular flu should be kept at home so as to not spread the germs to others. Along with that, Cho promoted frequent hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces in working areas, doorknobs, tables and office phones.

Cho was part of a Ministry of Health panel that is aired every Wednesday live on the Director’s Facebook page. Their role is to field questions in real-time and to answer them during the live feed to better inform and educate the populace on COVID-19 concerns.

Of note is that travelers coming to Belize are now advised to buy travel health insurance prior to arriving here. However, Belize is still not turning away cruise ships from our ports. Instead, the list of the ships’ passengers and crew members is reviewed 24 hours before the ships arrive and upon arrival, another screening is done. According to the Ministry’s Principal Public Health Inspector, John Bodden, only the passengers and crew members who show no signs or symptoms of having flu-like symptoms are allowed onshore.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero reiterated that while there is no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, the regular flu vaccine can prove beneficial in fighting the severity of complications, such as pneumonia if you catch COVID-19. As has been reported, some people show no signs and symptoms when they have the COVID-19 virus, while others need to be hospitalized. People with pre-existing health conditions like diabetes and hypertension and the elderly have been among the group that has recorded the highest deaths.

Manzanero also strongly discouraged the promotion of potions and agents which some people are claiming to be an effective treatment of COVID-19. He drew attention to Iran where some 44 persons have died because they drank “medication” that someone claimed worked like a vaccine.

One cannot simply develop COVID-19, Surveillance Officer, Lorna Perez informed. One would have to be exposed to the virus by people coming from other parts of the world that have it.

To help the public with questions and concerns on COVID-19, the Ministry’s 24-hour hotline: 0-800-mohcare (0-800-664-2273), which deals with other health concerns are also now accepting those concerns.

The Churches have also latched on to the advice of minimizing touch by avoiding the handshake during that portion of the mass where peace is offered.

