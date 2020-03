Early Morning Motorcycle Accident On C.A Blvd.

VIDEO BELOW – Thursday Mar. 12th. 2020 –

A man is left injured after an SUV knocked him off a motorcycle on Central American Boulevard just before 8:30 this morning. It happened at the intersection with Gibnut Street and the Boulevard.

The man, Aaron Matura was taken to the KHMH with a gash on his forehead and an injured right leg.

