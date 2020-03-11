Wednesday Mar. 11th. 2020 –

Two countries within the ‘Central American & Caribbean’ region have reported their 1st cases of Corona-Virus (COVID-19). On Tuesday March 10th. 2020

– PANAMA –

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AFP)— Panama’s health minister on Tuesday confirmed eight cases of the new coronavirus in the country, including one death, the first virus-linked death in Central America.

“Of the eight patients we are reporting, one person is in intensive care, another unfortunately died,” Minister Rosario Turner said during a press conference in Panama City.

According to the ministry, a 64-year-old man who was already suffering from diabetes complications associated with bacterial pneumonia died of the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

The other seven people who tested positive ranged in age from 29 to 59 and had each recently travelled abroad.

Panama is the second Central American country to record cases of the COVID-19 virus following Costa Rica, where 13 people tested positive, including three Americans.

The Panamanian government ordered public and private schools closed until April 7 in the affected areas.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, called on the population “to remain calm and follow prevention protocols.”

A total of 117,339 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including 4,251 deaths, across 107 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally.

**********

– JAMAICA –

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Jamaica today confirmed its first imported case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) here in Kingston.

Below is the statement from Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton regarding the patient.

The patient is a Jamaican female who had travelled from the United Kingdom, which has cases of COVID-19. She arrived in the island on March 4, presented to the public health system on March 9, and has been in isolation since then.

Based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, health professionals suspected COVID-19. A clinical sample was collected and sent to the National Influenza Centre, where laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis today at approximately 11:00 am. The patient and family members have been informed.

The patient’s infection was travel-related. However, steps are being taken to prevent the risk of community spread.

These measures include:

The dispatch of a health team to the home of the patient for assessment and initiation of public health measures.

The identification and contact tracing for all possible exposed persons.

Meeting of ministry officials with members of staff at the hospital and the necessary interventions put in place.

