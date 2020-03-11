Dear Belize ! The Corona-Virus Is A Very Serious Problem For Belize

Wednesday, Mar. 11th. 2020 –

Dear Belize, because of the colonialist history, in many small countries; including Belize, we all have a tendency to wait until some ‘Caucasian person’ come and tell us to take drastic action before we really do the critical actions necessary to solve problems before they occur. The Corona-Virus is a very serious global problem that will eventually come to Belize, Or, it is probably already here and we do not know.

The Government of Belize (Via. The Ministry of Health) have been taking many preparedness steps to combat the problem, should or when it is discovered in Belize.

We as a news organization, ‘The REPORTER’ believe it is our duty to sound the alarm to the general public and ask for your effort to pay closer attention to these facts, as the Government of Belize can only be effective in their effort if we the public realize how serious the problem is or may become. The following is the latest information from the World Health Organization.

Equally alarming, is a statement made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel , at a press conference today, March 11th. Stating that; “on the advice of scientist” who sat next to her at the press conference, they predicted that 70% of the German population will get the virus.

********

Latest W.H.O Press Briefing March 11th.

********

The COVID-19 viral disease that has swept into at least 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people is now officially a pandemic, the World Health Organization announced today.





What Can We Do To Stop Corona-Virus





“This is the first pandemic caused by coronavirus,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Eight countries — including the U.S. — are now each reporting more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, caused by the virus that has infected more than 120,000 people worldwide.

The W.H.O declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency in January, as cases surged in China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

As the outbreak has ballooned, so has speculation that the organization would raise its warnings about the virus to the highest level. But Tedros said WHO experts had determined that the scale of the coronavirus’s impact didn’t warrant the description. And he noted that declaring the outbreak a pandemic would raise the risk of a public panic.

To prevent the coronavirus from spreading, the CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer if a sink isn’t available. The World Health Organization says people should wear face masks only if they’re sick or caring for someone who is.

“For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness; however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal,” the WHO says. “Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease.”

The most common symptoms of COVID-19, according to a recent W.H.O report that draws on more than 70,000 cases in China: fever (in 88% of cases); dry cough (68%); fatigue (38%); sputum/phlegm production (33%).

Shortness of breath occurred in nearly 20% of cases, and about 13% had a sore throat or headache, the W.H.O said.

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO