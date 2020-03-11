Wednesday, Mar, 11th. 2020 –

The Ministry of Finance announced that on Thursday, March 12, 2020, the pump price of two fuel products will change.

The prices for premium gasoline will register an increase and diesel will register a decrease as follows:

Premium gasoline will increase by 52 cents from $ 10.40 to $ 10.92 per gallon;

Diesel will decrease by 60 cents from $9.84 to $9.24 per gallon.

The prices for regular gasoline and kerosene will remain unchanged at $10.23 and $6.62 per gallon, respectively.