Body Of A Woman Found On Back-Road In Ladyville

UPDATE 10.58am. Tuesday, Mar. 10th. 2020 –

The Reporter has confirmed the identity of the woman who was found dead near a construction site, in the Lake Gardens area of Ladyville. The deceased has been identified as Carolyn Joan Arnold, 63. A passerby found Arnold’s body around 6:30am this morning lying beside the road and called the police. Arnold was found lying in a face-up position, seminude and had a cut wound to the upper part of her body.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

**********

Tuesday, Mar. 10th. 2020 –

The long weekend of ‘Heros & Benefactors Day’ was thought to be fairly calm and not much violence or crime. But today, police made a gruesome discovery on a back-road in the village of Ladyville.

The body of a semi-nude woman was found this morning in Ladyville. Police are on the scene, where they found her face up with wounds to the neck and face.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This