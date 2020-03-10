Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Body Of A Woman Found On Back-Road In Ladyville

Body Of A Woman Found On Back-Road In Ladyville
March 10
09:50 2020
Print This Article

Body Of A Woman Found On Back-Road In Ladyville

UPDATE 10.58am. Tuesday, Mar. 10th. 2020 –

The Reporter has confirmed the identity of the woman who was found dead near a construction site, in the Lake Gardens area of Ladyville. The deceased has been identified as Carolyn Joan Arnold, 63. A passerby found Arnold’s body around 6:30am this morning lying beside the road and called the police. Arnold was found lying in a face-up position, seminude and had a cut wound to the upper part of her body.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

**********

Tuesday, Mar. 10th. 2020 –

The long weekend of ‘Heros & Benefactors Day’ was thought to be fairly calm and not much violence or crime. But today, police made a gruesome discovery on a back-road in the village of Ladyville.

The body of a semi-nude woman was found this morning in Ladyville. Police are on the scene, where they found her face up with wounds to the neck and face.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Body Of A Woman Found On Back-Road In Ladyville Body Of A Woman Found On Back-Road In Ladyville UPDATE 10.58am. Tuesday, Mar. 10th. 2020 – The Reporter has confirmed the identity of the woman who was found dead near...
  • The Funny Side Of Serious Things – Corona-Virus The following video shows how far some people in China have gone to protect themselves from the Corona Virus....
  • Home Invasion In Lake Gardens Home Invasion In Lake Gardens Saturday, March 7th. 2020 – A woman, along with her daughter, husband and two employees were the victims of an armed hold up at a...
  • Preliminary Findings Due Tuesday Preliminary Findings Due Tuesday The preliminary findings into last week Thursday’s deadly BDF helicopter crash that killed four BDF soldiers, including two seasoned pilots and two flight maintenance engineers are...
  • A Catastrophic Failure A Catastrophic Failure The news that a BDF helicopter had gone down, killing all four crew members onboard, sent shock waves throughout Belize. It was the worst air accident in...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.