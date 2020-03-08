Preliminary Findings Due Tuesday

The preliminary findings into last week Thursday’s deadly BDF helicopter crash that killed four BDF soldiers, including two seasoned pilots and two flight maintenance engineers are due next Tuesday, according to Minister of National Security, Michael Peyrefitte.

Information reaching the Reporter from within the Ministry is that the information is being shared with the families of the deceased soldiers before it is passed on publicly.

The crashed chopper was lifted out of the lagoon near Gales Point Manatee on Saturday, with help from a 25-member Honduran Naval Defence Rescue Team and a Bell 412 Helicopter. The investigation, headed by Coast Guard Commandant, Captain Elton Bennett, under the command of Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral John Borland also began that day.

There have been conflicting reports over when exactly the soldiers, Major Adran Ramirez and Major Radford Baizar; and crew members, Corporal Yassir Mendez and Corporal Reinaldo Choco departed their base at Price Barracks in the chopper and went on their mission. The Ministry’s officials have said it was at 4:00 a.m., that Thursday morning, but there have been consistent reports within the BDF air wing opposing that hour given.

While the time of departure is one point that needs to be clarified, another is that the men were reportedly instructed by someone other than General Ortega, and that the order came from someone at the Ministry, specifically CEO Felix Enriquez, without General Ortega’s knowledge. In response, Enriquez told the Reporter on Saturday that the allegation was “ridiculous” and that “we don’t get involved with operations at that level.”

Other points that need to be clarified are: that it is not unusual for a team to go on a mission for a day without communicating with the base; that the flight records were removed when the crash was discovered; and that the men go on missions with no communication equipment, as this team did that morning.

It was discovered that not only did the crew have no means of communication, but they also had no night vision capability. What compounded their challenges was the fact that a few hours before they went on their mission, a strong cold front crossed over Belize and extended into the weekend. This no doubt brought with it gusty winds and perhaps rain at the altitude at which the crew were flying in the darkness.

Admiral Borland, at last week’s press conference, admitted that there has been a problem with shortage of equipment and that it has spanned a period of time.

“That is indeed one of the burning issues. It is no secret to us that indeed, that is the case. Those reports have been made, not recently but in other times that there is a shortage of equipment that would not allow the air wing to operate at night. We do know that the air wing has restrictions on night flying and it is very unusual that those guys would do any night flying because of the restrictions they face.

Borland also agreed that the weather was bad and that visibility was probably little to none, but he said that the decision to fly ultimately rests with the pilot(s).

In a statement from Jennine Thompson-Baizar, wife of the late Major Radford Baizar, based on information she gathered, the men embarked on a deadly mission.

“Both Radford and Mr. Ramirez were experts, Radford especially was very much into safety, he would rather ground the aircraft and cancel the mission before risking his life and the lives of his passengers. … The most disturbing part is the fact that they died an entire day before and were left out in the water while the officials rejoiced in the big drug bust. How could you not immediately sound the alarm knowing that our soldiers did not return home!” the bereaved wife questioned.

Captain Bennett is being assisted in the investigation by Deputy Commander of BDF, Colonel Asariel Loria; and Senior Military Liaison Officer, Lt. Col., Alvin Amoa. Also joining the team are senior officers of BATSUB, the United States Military Liaison Office and members of the Mexican military.

Following Tuesday’s preliminary report, a final report is expected by the week of March 16.

********