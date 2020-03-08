Pain Free – Pill Free !

By: Dr. Abigail Joseph –

If we were to brainstorm what was the number one reason people visited the doctor many would say: pain, hypertension or probably diabetes, considering that the last two are diseases that are quite familiar to most households. From a medical perspective, if I were to guess without looking at research, I would say that the number one reason people seek medical consult is for pain. Why? Because I am of the opinion we always have some kind of pain. Many Belizeans will only come when they can’t bear any longer. However, for your knowledge and just as a fun fact: the reality is that when we look from a global perspective, the most common reason for medical consultation without consideration of any pandemic….the real answer on any given day would be skin disorders. From a Belizean perspective, we are just gonna stick with pain.

Pain is usually an indicator that something is wrong. Kind of like a check engine light for our bodies to let us know something is going on, or a consequence of something that we encountered a while back. Most of the time when you come in and describe a pain, specifically one that is related to muscular pain or arthritic pain – your primary physician writes you a prescription for the pain and sends you on your way. The name of the medication may vary and the price may also, especially if you keep coming back for more. It’s just the way it works. The most common drugs dispensed by our Belizean pharmacists are pain medications. As doctors, we even know you by name, for those that frequent our facilities.

During my time in the south, I would have people come into my office and ask me for their medication refill. Checking the system I would find that there were no chronic diseases attached to their name, however when I took the time out to ask what the medication was that they sought, they would tell me “TYLENOL” or “the feel good injection.” You see, before I even took over that office, doctors before me were already training the minds of people that the only solution for pain is a pill or an injection. Well, that’s what they teach you in school, don’t they?? So, that’s what I did when they came in – you have pain – touch the patient, order labs, write a prescription and send them on their way. Think about it…isn’t that what your doctor does?? The only time you see a doctor figuring out what more to do about your pain, is when you have pain and tell them you don’t take pills. Then you hear all about the “herbal remedies” and the dancing naked behind the door rituals etc. but all in all very few doctors are naturalists. We aren’t wired that way. It takes effort. We like results and we like it now!

Last week something happened to me that changed my world completely. I attended a pain management training. Of course when you hear pain management you think morphine, new and improve medications, learning new calculations etc. The instructor asked us one question – “what is fascia?” In my mind fascia is that thin white layer of tissue you cut through whenever doing surgeries. Sometimes, when patients come in with open wounds and you are stitching them back together again, it’s hard to see what muscle tissue is, and what is fascia. The best way to explain fascia to you would be to have you imagine an orange. Think about peeling the skin off – what do you see? White fibers, right? Belizeans call it roughage. When we scrape it off and tear the orange into plugs, it is still covered by a thin layer, right? And if we bite into one of the plugs and look at the piece left in our hand, it appears to be droplets with thin membrane separating each. This is the best way to explain what fascia is. The membrane or thin layer from the orange is meaningless to those who don’t take the time to look, but it plays an important role in helping the orange keep its shape. This is the same way with the body. Before last week I thought of fascia as meaningless, but as I dove into the training I began to see that fascia is more than what meets the eye.

Most of the chronic pain that we feel today – post surgeries, post-accident, many sprained ankles, back pain, shoulder pain, neck pain, headaches and some of the most disabling injuries are only fascial problems. Apart from holding the body together, fascia also conveys pain, especially when fascia is distorted, interrupted or out of place for lack of a better word. That being said, the pain medication is a band-aid solution. It dulls the pain for the period of taking the medication but comes back, giving you the impression that your pain is chronic. And indeed it may be, but only because your fascia isn’t where it belongs. The concept of FDM (Fascial Distortion Model) works. It took me three Practical clinics, a patient calling me a “witch dakta” and a woman who came in limping and then walking out through the door pain-free to make me a believer. It is a principle based on listening to the patient and observing body language. Weird, right? People refer to pain in many ways. There are those that point, others who rub the area and others that hover over the area as if to say somewhere here but I’m not sure where. Each of these physical responses expresses a different fascia distortion. When a physician recognizes this and assists the fascia in returning to its proper place using painful thumb pressure, the patient receives relief. Yes – I said my thumb. It is a hands-on technique – no needles, no pills.

So far, I am proud to say that the doctors of the San Ignacio hospital have been trained in FDM and have a “Pain Clinic” to which the Instructors from FDM donated equipment to assist in case management. My objective for the rest of this year is to show as many of my doctor friends as I can these techniques so that more Belizean doctors would sign up for the training next year. I am sure pharmacies won’t be happy if pain medications don’t sell, but at the end of the day, patients are who really matter and If we can share a technique that is cost effective, beneficial to the patient and results in that person not coming back for the same problem, Belize would be in a far better place in my books.

********