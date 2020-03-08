In The Line Of Command

By: Neri O. Briceño

Part I

I am certain that two major things in my life have molded me professionally and have helped me build the career I now have. During my college years in the United States, which was around the time of the first Gulf War, I had the opportunity to be a part of the uniformed services. I will not go into the specifics of rank, branch, location or what I did, since I like keeping this part of my life private and also because that is not important in the context of this article. I instantly fell in love with it. As an individual, I was part of the most powerful fighting force on the globe and it made me feel that I was a part of something much, much bigger, greater and more powerful than me.

While people throw around buzz words like honor, code, loyalty, respect and courage, for anyone who has served in any type of uniformed service, they will understand that you live by that code every day. There was structure, organization and discipline, which are still characteristics that I look for today in any company I work for or institution or organization that I am affiliated with or do business with. I respect people who have served and if I happen to be interviewing you and I see military on your resume, guaranteed you already have one foot in the door.

Very early in my career, I had the opportunity to work with a world class global multinational corporation. The company was one of the oldest US Fortune 500 companies earning literally billions of dollars in revenue every year. For a company to be earning that, it had to be doing something right and this company was. The company realized that to be successful, remain competitive and cutting edge, it needed to invest. But not in infrastructure, buildings, offices, assets or technology, but rather in its people. They understood that the staff and their people were the greatest asset they had, and they invested heavily in us in every way imaginable. I am at a complete loss as to the number and type of trainings I took while employed by this company – training in business, marketing, sales, construction, asset management, customer service, industry, global trading and technology just to name a few.

Today, I am still using things that I learnt way back then and that was many, many moons ago. As a young man fresh in my career, I was wild, sometimes crazy and unpredictable, definitely not the person most people know today. But I had two great teachers that helped mold my career. One was my chief who thought me the cutthroat world of business and how to survive in it. A pure capitalist. A system I still love. The other was an unassuming man but with a world of knowledge in construction, operations management and logistics. I must say that I was drawn to this side of the business more than the sales and marketing aspect, but I excelled at both. The greatest lesson I leant from my operations manager was that you do not have to be liked in order to be respected. Words I still live by to this day, especially in a country unlike Belize where everybody knows everybody.

I remember this guy seldom attended any type of staff festive events, parties or after-hours Friday night hangouts, yet he was respected up the entire chain of command throughout the entire organization. He was respected not because he fraternized with us, but because he knew his job and he knew it well, but mostly because he was a leader of people and knew how to motivate without craving being liked. It took me years to understand this, but now that I am much more mature in my career as compared to then, I get it and also use some of the techniques he showed me.

Belize, compared to the state of Israel, shares many similarities – about the same land mass, we both have hostile neighbours and compared to nations like China, Turkey and Ethiopia which have been around for over 2000 years, we are both relatively young. The modern state of Israel was created in 1948, shortly after the Second World War and Belize in 1981. That would make Israel roughly 72 and Belize 39 this year. Not a huge spread when it comes to nations. On the same day Israel declared independence and was created, war broke out with its neighbors and they have had many wars and conflicts since, up until today. They have faced two large major wars within their modern lifetime in which they were attacked by the combined forces of Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Syria – yes, that’s 5 nations – and they manage not only to repel them but totally annihilate their arm forces.

The model for the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) is similar to that of Belize since both share a common past. Israel in the case of British Mandate of Palestine and Belize as a colony of the British Empire. In more modern times, the US military influence with both has surpassed the British in the sharing of technology, training, hardware, resources and updated tactics. However, while the IDF is without a doubt one of the most respected and first-class militaries in the World with a combination of air, land and sea capabilities, supported by one of the best intelligence services around, Belize’s military is but a lap dog. The difference? Leadership.

Editor’s Note – We’ll have Part II of ‘In the Line of Command’ in next week’s issue of the Reporter.

********