Home Invasion In Lake Gardens

Home Invasion In Lake Gardens
March 08
14:47 2020
Home Invasion In Lake Gardens

Saturday, March 7th. 2020 –

A woman, along with her daughter, husband and two employees were the victims of an armed hold up at a construction site in the Lake Garden area of Ladyville on Friday evening.

Dianne Martinez,27, and her husband Nigel Martinez, along with their employees were robbed of $3,000 in cash, a white Chevy Equinox valued at $25,000, a 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm, jewelry, keys, and cellular phones.

Martinez reported that after five o’clock that evening they were exiting the yard when they were accosted by three armed men. The men according to Martinez ordered them back into the property and took them to the garage where they tied them up.

The men then escaped in Martinez’s vehicle, using the keys that they took from her.

