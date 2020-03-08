Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Editorial, March 8th. 2020

March 08
13:00 2020
Four precious lives were lost last week when a Belize Defence Force Bell UH-1 helicopter lost altitude and plunged into the shallow lake at Gales Point during a nighttime drug interdiction operation.

Belize seized a twin-engined jet narco plane carrying 2,070 packages of cocaine with a street value of US 120 million, but we paid a heavy price. Four of our bravest and best perished in that single helicopter crash.

These soldiers were no ordinary men. They were highly trained specialists in their fields: Major Adrian Ramirez, 37, Commander of the BDF Air Wing, Major Radford Baeza 35, his second in command, Corporal Yassir Mendez 27, and Corporal Reynaldo Choco, 35.

It was a loss which stabbed deep into the soul of Belize, a loss of human creative energy which will be impossible to replace in the short term. It was a loss which has caused us to reflect on the high price Belize has had to pay in our struggle to keep our homeland safe from the perils of addictive and stupifying drugs and the diabolical violence which drugs inevitably bring to the people of a victim country.

Belize with her tiny resources, may not be able to do anything about the global drug trade. We may not be able to do anything to reduce the range of the cartels in Mexico which have put our population in danger by invading our airspace and seaspace and creating an underground evil empire. But we can deal with collaborators in our midst – men and women who serve the drug lords, service the planes when they land, supply them with manpower and fuel and take care of transporting the drugs out of the staging area.

Such a large co-ordination of money and effort has gone undetected for too long. Someone in authority must know who these people are! It is impossible for these clandestine activities to take place without the police which conducts numerous spot checks on roads and highways, becoming aware of them!
Where is the fuel coming from? This should be the easiest to trace. Why is the government so reluctant to destroy clandestine airstrips which are known to host narco planes! The Government should not only be able to destroy these airstrips, but also to seize the land, or to impound it!

Prime Minister Manuel Esquivel destroyed several of these make-shift airstrips when he was Head of Government. No other Prime Minister has done this, even though they have the authority, or can easily get the authority from Parliament to do so. Under UDP the Police are reluctant to release even the names of the persons who own these lands!

Why? Are we fighting the war against drugs with one arm tied behind our back? How many more of our young people will we have to lose before we get really serious about this nefarious drug trade! Today we have a new Minister of National Security in place. We have already seen that he is serious and conscientious about carrying out his duties. Time will tell whether he can go up against the drug lords … and win!

********

