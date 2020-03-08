A Catastrophic Failure

The news that a BDF helicopter had gone down, killing all four crew members onboard, sent shock waves throughout Belize. It was the worst air accident in the history of the BDF and it left the nation in a deep state of shock.

The helicopter was reportedly taking part in a multi-agency anti-narcotic operation which led to the largest drug bust in our history. The elation of that drug bust would soon be supplanted by the sad news that one of the BDF’s choppers had gone down.

Adding to the national outrage was the fact that the Ministry of National Security was busy patting itself on the back over the drug bust, even as the chopper remained missing. It took more than 24 hours for the Ministry of National Security to inform the nation of the loss of the chopper and even so, it appears that their hands were forced when members of the BDF began to “leak” the information about the missing chopper. Shamefully, the Ministry was more concerned about political points than about the welfare of its war fighters. Astonishing! Absolutely astonishing!

There are several things that should concern the Belizean people about this accident; the first is how could such an important military asset be deployed and the Commander of the BDF not know? Secondly how could such an important military asset go missing for more than twelve hours before any alarm was raised?

There are serious allegations coming out of the BDF that the chopper was deployed by the Joint Intelligence Coordination Center (on the orders of the CEO) and not by the Commander of the BDF. It appears that there may be a parallel chain of command through which members of the BDF are deployed without the knowledge and consent of the Commander. The conduit for this parallel chain of command is reportedly the Joint Intelligence Coordinating Center (JICC).

JICC cannot and should not be involved in operational matters. As the name suggests, JICC is in the business of intelligence gathering. Its duty is to harmonize the intelligence picture across the services – that’s all. Once actionable intelligence is passed to one or more of the security services it is the duty of their operations cells to plan and thereafter execute operations on the authority of their respective commanders.

There is a reason why the abovementioned protocol is standard practice and the BDF’s horrendous response to the loss of one of its air assets is the kind of catastrophic failure that the protocol is designed to avoid. The chopper, depending on who you believe, was dispatched at either 0200 hours or 0400 hours on February 28th but it was not until the end of the work day that alarm bells went off.

When questioned by the media at the Ministry’s disastrous press conference, General Ortega said that they had heard from the chopper after it had departed but the media never pressed him for a timeline. In any event the foolish notion put forward by Peyrefitte that it is not unusual for the guys to not contact base for an entire day is absolute and complete nonsense.

When a patrol is deployed their written orders (yes they should be given written orders) contain, among other things, clear instructions about communications. Patrol commanders are required to give SitReps (situation reports) at predetermined times and especially when something out of the ordinary happens. Two such instances that would have required an immediate SitRep would have been if and when they spotted the drug plane and if they had come under fire. According to General Ortega the crew did not report coming under fire or having any kind of an emergency.

There are some operations that require “radio silence” but the operation in question would not be one such operation. Additionally there are established protocols to follow when there is a loss of communications. The protocols for foot patrols would require a search party be deployed if communications is lost for more than 24 hours. The protocol for loss of communications with an aircraft is even more stringent because whereas a foot patrol, a vehicle patrol or a maritime patrol can stop (or anchor) and wait for assistance an aircraft cannot. Therefore the “loss comms procedure” requires an even more urgent response.

There has been a serious deterioration in the discipline and competence of the BDF caused primarily by corrosive political interference and the more-than-a-decade deployment to the streets of Belize City. The sustained deployment of the BDF on “police duties” dulled the combat skills of the soldiers and led to poor morale and a resultant culture of ill-discipline.

The increasing levels of corrosive political interference saw officers who were undeserving of promotion float to the highest levels of the BDF, destroying its war fighting competence and sapping morale in the process. What we saw emanating from this drug operation was an ugly display of incompetence which led to a catastrophic failure.

Our politicians should know that having destroyed the tenets of discipline, competence and esprit de corp of the BDF it will be just a matter of time before the BDF becomes uncontrollable. The stories coming out of the BDF about the deep rifts and backstabbing among the senior officers is extremely disturbing and is cause for great concern. If you take away the discipline from a disciplined force all you are left with is “force”!

The loss of those four airmen has shaken the confidence of the Belizean people in the high command of the BDF. We mourn the loss of four of our warriors and we decry the sad state of affairs in the BDF. On February 28th 2020 there was a catastrophic failure. Someone dropped the ball and they should be held accountable. The only problem here is that what the Ministry has presented to us in terms of an inquiry is unlikely to hold anyone responsible!

