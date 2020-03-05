Sparks Fly At Today’s House Of Representative Sitting

In light of the recent scandals that have befell the U.D.P, many Belizeans had a hunch that today’s sitting at the House Of Representatives in Belmopan would be more than interesting, and the P.U.P came out swinging and in some instances made accusations that caused some members to loose their cool.

This is our MULTI-PART coverage of up to the minute coverage at the House of Representatives in Belmopan today.

Following a heated exchange in the House, members of the Opposition side walked out. PUP Leader John Briceño spoke to the media immediately after.





In rebuttal to statements made by P.U.P Leader John Brecenio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Area Representative for Pickstock Wilfred ‘Sedi’ Elrington berated the Opposition speakers for referring to members on the Government side as criminals. According to Elrington, “there are lots of us who are criminals. But not all of us.” A heated debate of the Government Contracts (Validation) Bill continues. * * * * House Of Rep. 11.am

The Area Representative of Orange Walk North, Gaspar Vega, was present in the House today, although he left early. It is the first time in years that Vega has appeared in the House, only the second time since he was forced to resign in 2016 in the wake of multiple land scandals. Vega has emerged in the past months in support of U.D.P. leader aspirant John Saldivar, and it was announced at the recent U.D.P. Convention that Vega would be running again in Orange Walk North. Hon. Wilfred ‘Sedi’ Elrington



Villagers of Santa Cruz in Stann Creek West are outside the House protesting the handing out of over 1900 acres of land located in that community and two others. Stann Creek West Area Representative Rodwell Ferguson told media that the company which was given the land without consultation with the communities is not fencing the vast property.

