CoronaVirus May Spread On Money, The Item We All Exchange The Most

VIDEO BELOW – Thursday, Mar. 5th. 2020 –

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised people to wash their hands and stop using cash if possible as the paper bills may help spread CoronaVirus.

W.H.O said that customers who use cash bills should consider using contactless payments instead as coronavirus (Covid-19) may cling to the surface of paper bills for multiple days. Last month, both China and Korea began disinfecting and isolating used banknotes as part of their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials used ultraviolet light or high temperatures to sterilize the bills, then sealed them for 14days, before releasing them back into circulation.

It’s not known exactly how long the coronavirus can survive outside the human body but it’s believed they can survive on inanimate objects for up to nine days at room temperature.

Money, similar to things like doorknobs, handrails, phones, and credit cards, can carry the bacteria or viruses. So, in the end, just wash your hands as often as possible. In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the following is also recommended:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Latest W.H.O Video, March 5th. 2020

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This